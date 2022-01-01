Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engaged

Tom Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to Zawe Ashton.



The Thor actor and Fresh Meat actress made a rare public appearance together at the BAFTA Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday but Zawe kept her left hand concealed by her pink cape outfit and black bag when they posed on the red carpet.



However, BAFTA red carpet host AJ Odudu posted a series of snaps from the after-party at Annabel's club on Instagram this week and eagle-eyed fans noticed a sparkler on Zawe's ring finger.



Neither Tom nor Zawe, who are fiercely private about their relationship, have commented on the speculation.



The British actors met when they played a married couple in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal and the subsequent transfer to Broadway later that year.



They sparked speculation of a romance after they attended the US Open together in August 2019, and finally confirmed they were together when they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Tony Awards last September.



On the BAFTAs red carpet, Zawe, who will join the Marvel universe with 2023's The Marvels, told The Mirror that she doesn't plan to work with Tom anytime soon, joking, "I've been working with Tom on stage for a year solid - every night - so now we need at least two years apart now!"