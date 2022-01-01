Amy Schumer hopes she gets into 'trouble' hosting 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer wants to get into "trouble" while hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.

The I Feel Pretty star is set to co-host the ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes in Los Angeles on 27 March.

Reflecting on the gig during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Amy shared that she can't wait to entertain a live audience again.

"I just feel like performing right now, coming out of the pandemic and everything. I just feel really excited about it. I want to go and, you know, get into some trouble," she smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, host Jimmy applauded Amy for being open about her health issues in recent years, specifically her struggles with endometriosis and decision to undergo a hysterectomy last September to help alleviate some of the symptoms related to the condition.

"Yes, I feel like it's really important. People don't really speak, especially women. I have endometriosis, which 10 per cent of women have, but it's so undiagnosed," the 40-year-old added.