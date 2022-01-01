Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to co-host 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are among the co-hosts for the 2022 Met Gala.

On Thursday, editors at U.S. Vogue announced that the celebrity couple, along with Hollywood stars Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the prestigious fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be the honorary co-chairs.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 bash was held last September.

However, now that coronavirus restrictions have eased across the U.S., the Met Gala will take place on its usual date - the first Monday of May.

The event will coincide with the unveiling of the Costume Institute's exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion on 7 May.