Kim Kardashian taking 'the high road' with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to "take the high road" while co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim opened up about her difficulties with co-parenting while Kanye attempts to publicly shame her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

In response to praise about how Kim has protected Kanye from ridicule despite his online outrages, Kim said, "I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best."

She added, "I just try to - as hard as it can be sometimes - I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids... take the high road."

She said she wants to be Kanye's "biggest cheerleader", explaining, "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.'"

Kim did note, however, that she believes the "challenge" of co-parenting has been placed in front of her to teach her a lesson: "This was put in my life for a reason, these challenges, and I just try to think, to really - as hard as it is - I try to, like, sit still sometimes and say 'Ok, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it?'"

Kim and Kanye share four children: daughters North, eight, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.