Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to launch podcast series on Spotify this summer

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's podcast series is set to launch on Spotify this summer.



A representative for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's podcast production company, Archewell Audio, confirmed to multiple outlets that the former Suits star's debut podcast series will launch in the next few months.



Details about the podcast, such as the content and format, have yet to be unveiled.



The former actress and British royal signed a reported $25 million (£19 million) deal to make content for Spotify in December 2020.



The launch confirmation comes weeks after the couple expressed their concern over misinformation on Spotify amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the purported Covid-19 misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.



However, the Archewell Audio rep said they have been "encouraged" by ongoing conversations with Spotify executives and is working towards policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimise the spread of misinformation and support transparency, reports Page Six.



A spokesperson for Archewell Audio told the publication in January, "We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."



Since they announced their deal with Spotify, Harry and Meghan have so far only released one podcast - a holiday special in December 2020.