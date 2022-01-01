Olivia Munn suffering from postpartum anxiety following birth of son

Olivia Munn is still suffering from "wonky" hips and postpartum anxiety almost four months after the birth of her son.



The Newsroom actress gave fans an update on her postpartum life on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.



"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," she wrote. "Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself. Hope I can keep it up."



Olivia and her boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Malcolm, in November.



The former Saturday Night Live writer announced they were expecting a child together during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.



"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news."