Chris Pine compares Dungeons and Dragons to fantasy classics

Chris Pine has described the new 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie as a mixture of 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Princess Bride'.



The 41-year-old actor is starring in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's film that is based on the fantasy game of the same name and has confirmed that the picture is inspired by classic examples from the genre.



In an interview with Collider, Chris said: "Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs.



"The way that I've been describing it, it's like 'Game of Thrones' mixed with a little 'Princess Bride', just a smidge of 'Holy Grail'; it's somewhere in that ballpark."



Pine continued: "It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of 'Goonies' in there."



The 'Star Trek' actor's role in the flick – which will be released in 2023 and is to star Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page – is yet to be disclosed but Chris says his alter ego is the "ultimate party planner".



He said: "My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think he's going to be really good. I mean, who f****** knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys.



"They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."



Meanwhile, Chris is set to reprise his role as James T. Kirk in a new 'Star Trek' movie but recently suggested that he and his co-stars are yet to receive a script.



He said: "I think everybody was like, 'Did you hear about this?' We're usually the last people to find out, but I do know we're all excited. Whenever they want to send us a script, we're ready for it."