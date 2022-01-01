Sharon Osbourne joins Piers Morgan on TalkTV channel

Sharon Osbourne has followed in Piers Morgan's footsteps by securing herself a show on the upcoming TalkTV channel.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter announced his good friend was joining him on Rupert Murdoch's soon-to-be-launched U.K. TV network in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"What I'm really looking for in my co-workers at TalkTV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me. Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news," he said, before Sharon enters the frame and asks "where do I sign?"

In the accompanying caption, Piers wrote, "So happy to be reunited with my un-cancelled & fabulous friend Sharon Osbourne. We’re going to be having a lot of fun on our new ?TalkTV network ?… and annoying all the right people. Welcome ?@MrsSOsbourne!"

Sharon will present a current affairs panel show called The Talk every weeknight on TalkTV. She and five opinionated famous faces will discuss the big issues of the day, with topics spanning politics, crime, health, and entertainment.

In the announcement, the 69-year-old said she was looking forward to having "exciting and lively" conversations on the programme.

Piers and Sharon were famously dropped from their respective TV shows, Good Morning Britain and The Talk (the U.S. version), last March over their reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcaster caused controversy when he said he didn't believe Meghan had suicidal thoughts, and Sharon publicly supported him on social media. However, when questioned about defending his comments on The Talk, she became angry and defensive, and this ultimately led to her departure.

Piers will host the primetime show Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, which is set to launch in spring 2022.