Trevor Noah hints Grammys may address serious topics

Trevor Noah has suggested that this year's Grammys awards show may touch on some serious topics.

The Grammys host said along with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, hosts would be allowed to speak about topics "close to their hearts."

He told The Associated Press, "I think the show is going to find the right place and the right space to do something... It's one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what's happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on."

However, Trevor noted the show would still try to be light to give viewers "a break" from the harsh realities going on in the world.

"I think it's also important for us to be able to take a break from everything. That's the ultimate quandary we face," he continued. "Is it important to highlight issues around the world? Definitely. It's also important to celebrate things that are happening in the world.

"I think it's going to be a celebration of an industry coming back to life. I think a lot of the artists will enjoy Vegas... I think it's going to bring a different energy, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The 2022 Grammy Awards were originally due to take place in Los Angeles on 31 January but were postponed due to rising Covid-19 rates. The ceremony will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April.

The Daily Show host is presenting the Grammys for the second consecutive year. Performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Lil Nas X.