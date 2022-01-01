Jessica Chastain may skip Oscars red carpet to support Tammy Faye make-up team

Jessica Chastain might skip the red carpet at the Academy Awards so she can support The Eyes of Tammy Faye hair and make-up team.

It was recently announced that eight categories, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling, would be presented before the main ceremony and edited footage would be shown later in the broadcast.

Chastain has said she is determined to be there if Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh win the Oscar, even if that means she has to sacrifice a red carpet appearance.

"I will absolutely be present when the make-up category is being called, and if that means I'm not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it," she said on the Next Best Picture podcast.

"The most important thing for me is to honour the incredible artisans who work in our industry. So much attention is on the actors, we're like the face in some ways, because you go to a movie and you see us. A lot of people don't understand how beyond an actor a performance is. Look at this incredible make-up team, Tammy Faye goes through three decades."

Chastain underwent hours of make-up and prosthetic work before shooting each day to transform into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a passion project that Chastain produced, is only nominated for two Oscars - Best Actress for Chastain and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The latter team will be competing against the teams for Cruella, Dune, Coming 2 America and House of Gucci.

Dowds, Ingram and Raleigh won a BAFTA for their work on Sunday.

The Oscars take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.