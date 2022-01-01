Sebastian Stan tempted to keep up drums after Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan is tempted to continue drumming after learning the instrument for Pam & Tommy.

The Avengers: Endgame played Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the miniseries alongside Lily James as his then-wife, Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

The role required Sebastian to learn how to drum and he ended up "falling in love" with the instrument.

"I'm not a drummer. I don't play an instrument, and I didn't want to have a double. I wanted to get in there and be able to twirl the sticks and just give it my best," he told Collider. "I only really had three to three and a half months to do it, while I was working on an entirely different project. I did the best I could with the time we had, and it was incredible. I ended up loving the drums. I ended up falling in love with them and might even, just for me, continue, just to have that because it was such an incredible experience."

Not only did Sebastian have to learn the drums, but he also had to play them with Lee's "visceral energy" and perfect his signature drumstick twirl. He admitted in a previous interview with Variety that learning the move was difficult.

"It's not easy to do," he shared. "My fingers were swollen for a good week and a half. I kept hitting myself in the head with it."

Pam & Tommy, also starring Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman, concluded earlier this month.