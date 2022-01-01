Amy Schumer wanted Ukraine President Zelenskyy to make virtual appearance at Oscars

Amy Schumer pitched having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear remotely during the Oscars.



The 2022 Oscars co-host said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants her script to entertain but also address issues that are going on in the world right now.



"I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,' but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show," she said. "I think it's a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition."



She added, "I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one."



The Trainwreck star decided to address the war in Ukraine during the ceremony and suggested to producers getting Zelenskyy involved - but they shut her idea down.



"I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars," she shared. "I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars."



Amy will be hosting the Oscars along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall in Los Angeles on 27 March.