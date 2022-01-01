Julia Fox defended Kanye West because she 'had not seen the latest'

Julia Fox has clarified her recent defence of Kanye West's behaviour.

When asked if Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson should be concerned for their safety in the wake of their online harassment during a chat with TMZ last week, the Uncut Gems actress responded, "No, no, no, no! Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic, creative expression. I know it's aggressive... I think that if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly."

However, Julia later took to Instagram over the weekend to explain that she hadn't seen her ex-boyfriend Kanye's latest Instagram posts when she made the comments.

"I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video," she wrote in the now-deleted post. "Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have Google alerts for this man!

"I thought this question (of Kim's safety) was in reference to the music video."

Julia was referencing the music video for Kanye's song Eazy, which depicted a Claymation version of Pete being kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive.

"Yeah, I could just not answer questions but then it would be 'Julia is mad she salty' etc and I'm not! It's a real catch 22 so please stop F'n asking me!" Julia continued. "I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn't for me (sic)."