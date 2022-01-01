Maksim Chmerkovskiy back in Eastern Europe amid Russia-Ukraine war

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has returned to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees.

The Dancing with the Stars professional took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he is now aiding relief efforts from a base in Poland.

"It didn't not end, or slow down, it got worse in Ukraine and I want everyone to understand what that means because everything that happened, happened fast and it was traumatic and it was worldwide and everything," he said. "But right now, it is getting worse. Humanitarian crisis is getting worse. People are getting hurt worse, there are more people hurt, and there are more people affected."

Maksim also encouraged viewers to contribute as best they can.

"WAR. Rescuers pulling out a man from the rubble in Kiev (a) few hours ago. Huge blast. A really big bomb," he wrote alongside his latest post.

Maksim was in his native Ukraine to film a dance show when the invasion of Russian forces officially began on 24 February. He returned to his Los Angeles home on 2 March.

A few weeks later, he told CNN he had "survivor's remorse" and would be going back to help.