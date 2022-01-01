Rachel Zegler missed out on Oscars invite

Rachel Zegler has claimed she didn't get an invite to the 2022 Academy Awards.

The actress, who headlines Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed that she hadn't received tickets for the upcoming event on Sunday when a fan on Instagram asked what she planned on wearing to the bash.

She replied, "I'm not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

In response to fan outrage over the decision not to invite the star of a film nominated for seven prizes, including Best Picture, Rachel noted that she was still holding out hope.

"IDK (I don't know) y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening. I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," the 20-year-old continued. "I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed, too.

"But that's OK. So proud of our movie."

After online followers expressed their outrage, Rachel took to Twitter to thank them for their support.

"My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do," she posted. "We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London)..."

In a reply tweet, Rachel added, "Let's all just respect the process and I'll get off my phone."

Representatives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have not yet commented on the news.

The Academy Awards are to be held in Los Angeles on 27 March.