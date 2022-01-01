Jack Nicholson asked Adrien Brody to boycott 2003 Oscars

Adrien Brody has claimed Jack Nicholson asked him not to attend the 2003 Academy Awards.

In an interview for The Sunday Times, the actor recalled how Nicholson asked Brody, and the three other actors nominated in the Best Actor category - Nicolas Cage, Michael Caine, and Daniel Day-Lewis - to boycott the ceremony in March 2003 as a stand against the invasion of U.S. forces in Iraq.

"I said, 'I don't know about you guys, but I'm going,'" the 48-year-old recalled. "I said, 'I kind of have to show up. My parents are coming. This doesn't come around too often. I know you guys are all winners. You can sit it out. But I can't.'"

All five actors ended up going to the ceremony, including Nicholson, with Brody taking home the accolade for his performance in The Pianist.