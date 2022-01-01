Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spoke with President Zelenskyy about fundraiser

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently had a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss their fundraising initiative for refugees.

The Hollywood stars announced last week that their GoFundMe campaign had surpassed its goal of $30 million (£22.7 million), which will help Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy posted a photo of a laptop which showed him having a Zoom call with the actors, and thanked them for their fundraising efforts in the caption.

"@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief," he wrote in the caption. "They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

Mila, who was born in Ukraine, and Ashton launched their fundraising campaign earlier this month, and they announced that they had reached their goal on Thursday.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty," she said, to which Ashton added, "Our work is not done. We're going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need."

The money will be donated to Flexport.org, which is organising shipments of relief supplies, and Airbnb, which is providing free, short-term housing to those displaced by the conflict.

The actress recently said in a conversation with Maria Shriver that she and Ashton met Zelenskyy in person three years ago. They had a meal with him and his wife and shared a "beautiful conversation" about his love for the country and its people.