Dolly Parton to star in film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run

Dolly Parton is to headline a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run.

Earlier this month, the country music icon released a novel of the same name and also unveiled a companion album.

On Monday, Parton confirmed she would be starring in a Hollywood version of the story, that she co-wrote alongside James Patterson, with the rights to the book having been acquired by the team at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company.

"I'm proud, excited, and honoured to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson,” the 76-year-old said in a statement. “James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

The plot will focus on a young singer-songwriter who heads to Nashville to pursue a music career while desperately hiding a secret that has the potential to destroy her dreams. No other casting details were announced.

Parton and Patterson will serve as producers alongside Witherspoon.

And the Oscar-winning actress can’t wait to get started on the project.

"Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down. I couldn't feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen,” she added.