Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turned 'weird' after eating entire 'hash cake' as a teen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has recalled how he turned a "little weird" after eating an entire "hash cake" as a teenager.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, host Kelly asked the Game of Thrones actor if he had been interested in the Dungeons & Dragons game growing up.

Nikolaj confessed he wasn't a big fan, but that he once consumed a marijuana-infused cake while hanging out with an amateur acting group when he was at high school.

"They baked this cake for me. I like cake," he smiled. "So, we came in and we were all doing stuff. And I saw this cake and I just assumed it was all for me. So, I ate it all. And then, they came in and said, 'Where's the cake?' And I said, 'It was all for me, wasn't it?'"

Nikolaj went on to explain that he has little memory of the night.

"I got a little weird. I got into character better than ever before. I was literally chasing my friends through the forest. I don't know what the character was, but it was intense. And then, we went back to the house, and I remember, I was crying at one point. And then, I was laughing," the 51-year-old sighed.