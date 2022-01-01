Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon to team up for Run Rose Run movie

Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon will team up for a movie adaptation of 'Run, Rose, Run'.

The 76-year-old singer co-wrote the book with novelist James Patterson, and the pair will join forces to produce the motion picture alongside Witherspoon and her media company Hello Sunshine.

Parton said: "James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

Patterson added: "It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book.

"It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie."

The book tells the story of a woman who moves to Nashville to try to become a country music star, but she has a big secret which could threatened her future if it is revealed.

Witherspoon admitted she is "honoured" to be working with Parton and Patterson, as she has always admired the 'Jolene' singer and couldn't put the pair's book down when reading it.

She said: "Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage.

"Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere.

"My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heart-breaking book I couldn’t put down.

"I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”