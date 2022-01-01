Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan got married on Saturday.

The couple, who have been together for five years, told People they tied the knot at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.

"It was honestly a dream wedding!" the Mean Girls actor gushed. "We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect."

Now-husband and Celebrity Page host Jaymes remarked on the challenges and blessings of a gay marriage, "When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet.

"The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Jonathan added, "As we were going through this process, we realised that our wedding is also more than just about us. It's about the entire community."

Instead of walking down the aisle, they simply met each other at the altar after walking in from the beach to a song Jaymes wrote for Jonathan at their engagement in November 2020. They were married by their friend, YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen.