Rosamund Pike joins protest outside Russian embassy in London

Rosamund Pike joined a protest outside the Russian embassy in London on Sunday.

The Wheel of Time actress was spotted protesting with the Frontline Club for journalists, Deadline reports.

A video from the club showed Pike among the protesters holding up images of journalists who had lost their lives during the conflict in Ukraine.

Byline TV interviewed Pike at the protest, and she said, "Journalists bring us the truth from the ground, they bear witness to what's truly going on and report without bias or prejudice. For that truth they are so often killed, it happens all over the world and is happening now in Ukraine, journalists are being targeted and not killed through accidents, whatever people are trying to make us believe.

"The people we have in our arms today above our heads have all been killed in the last two weeks. It has to stop because we need the stories, the world needs the truth."

The Gone Girl star has a connection to the cause as she played American journalist Marie Colvin, who died while covering the siege of Homs in Syria in 2012, in the 2018 biographical drama A Private War.

The group was raising awareness about the journalists killed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, using the hashtag #StraightFromTheFrontline and beaming the colours of the Ukrainian flag onto the Russian embassy building.

The Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign claims that six journalists have been killed while working in Ukraine during the current conflict. Dozens have been wounded and two have been kidnapped by Russian forces.