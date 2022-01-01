Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart expecting first child together

Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart are expecting a baby.



The TV personality announced the news on Monday, Aree's birthday, by sharing a snap of them both placing their hands on her baby bump. The child will be Jack's first with Aree but his fourth in total.



"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" he wrote in the Instagram caption.



The interior designer shared the same photo on her account and added, "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022."



In the comments underneath her post, Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne expressed her joy at becoming an aunt once again.



"You're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's heart is pure and true. Cause you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!! Yes you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that's why I love yooooooou (sic)," she wrote. "Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!"



Jack, 36, also shares three daughters - Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and Minnie, four - with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, to whom he was married between 2012 and 2018.



He began dating Aree in September 2019 and they announced their engagement in December.