Chris Carmack to be second-time father

Chris Carmack is gearing up to be a father for the second time.

The actor, who currently plays Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy, took to Instagram on Sunday to share that his wife Erin Slaver is due to give birth to a baby girl in May.

"How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course!" the 41-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself and Erin standing in front of a balloon arch. "We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!"

The former Nashville star and Erin got engaged in 2016 and wed two years later. They welcomed a daughter named Kai in August 2016.