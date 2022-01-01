John Travolta earns 737 plane licence

John Travolta is now licenced to fly a Boeing 737 aeroplane.



The Grease star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news.



"A very proud moment in my aviation history," he said in the video. "To add to my 747 and 707 licences, I just received my 737 licence, and it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you."



John first learned how to fly a plane when he was 15 years old, and received his pilot licence in 1978.



The 68-year-old owns a Boeing 707, Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 727, and three Gulfstream jets.



John has been an ambassador for Australian aircraft company Qantas since 2002, and often celebrates National Aviation Day by sharing selfies of himself in the air.



He told CBS News in 2008, "Aviation has always bailed me out of anything in my mind that is blue. I can look through an airline schedule and brochure and cheer up."