Ryan Reynolds says The Adam Project was 'very real' because of his father's death

Ryan Reynolds felt that 'The Adam Project' was "very real" because of his own father's death.



The 45-year-old actor- who lost his father James to Parkinson's Disease at the age 74 back in 2015 - is now starring in Shawn Levy's sci-fi action film 'The Adam Project' in which he plays a fighter pilot in 2050 who is transported back to 2022 and meets his younger self who is grieving for his father.



Ryan said: "There's something very emotional about that. So to me, these are all things that are very real to me. My dad was a difficult man. He was not an easy guy to know really, less about him being a difficult personality, but more, he is a really difficult man to know. That is all in this movie."



The 'Deadpool' star - who has daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two with wife Blake Lively - went on to reveal that a particular line in the film came directly from his real life and is often used in his family.



He told Collider: "The line [in the movie] 'Boys always come back for their mamas', is a real line. That's something that we've said to my mom, my brothers and I, when my dad died. We showed up for her. It's something we always say in our house, do we show up? I say it to my kids, what do we do? And my kids will say, 'We show up.'



And it means that you show up for people. Sometimes it's not convenient or f****** perfect or anything, but if you show up for people in life, they're going to show up for you and everything.



"That was a big part of my story. I think that was in that bar scene, which is one of my favorite scenes in the film, for sure."



'The Adam Project' is now streaming on Netflix.