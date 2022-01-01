Matthew Lawrence responds to Cheryl Burke's divorce filing

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke have made their split official.

In legal documents obtained by People, the Boy Meets World actor requested the judge's right to award spousal support to either party to be terminated and for their prenuptial agreement to be upheld.

He also listed the reason for divorce as "irreconcilable differences".

Dancing with the Stars alum Burke first filed to end her marriage to Lawrence, 42, on 18 February. She listed their date of separation as 7 January.

The couple had been married for nearly three years after meeting via Dancing with the Stars, on which Lawrence's brother Joey was a contestant.

They started dating in 2007, but broke up after one year. The pair later reunited in 2017 and tied the knot in May 2019.

Burke released a statement on Instagram earlier this month in which she addressed the split.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the 37-year-old posted. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me - love you all."