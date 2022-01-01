Lizzo challenges James Corden to riff-off during TV appearance

Lizzo challenged James Corden to a riff-off during a TV appearance on Monday night.

The TV host began the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden reflecting on how a wedding he recently attended had "zero dancing" before the DJ eventually "succumbed" and played some '80s classics towards the end of the party.

"The 1980s, nothing comes close. Nothing today, comes remotely close. The best dance party bangers of all time," he commented.

Lizzo then made a surprise entrance into the studio and exclaimed, "I've got some questions... James Corden, are you challenging me to a riff-off, boy? I just tested positive in whooping your a*s!"

The Juice hitmaker kicked off the face-to-face battle by singing her version of Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles, with James responding with Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).

The Brit also performed Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), which Lizzo joined in on, before she offered up a fun take on BTS' Butter.

In light of the 33-year-old's amazing twerking skills, James announced that the singer was the winner, and the duo concluded the riff-off by singing her 2019 song Juice.

"It's about fun, guys! I've got something better than a truce, do you want some Juice?" she smiled.