Mayim Bialik issues warning over 'hoax' CBD gummy endorsements

Mayim Bialik has warned fans that online advertisements for cannabidiol-infused edibles using her name are a "hoax".



The Jeopardy host addressed the issue in an Instagram post on Monday.



"There are many untrue things floating around the internet about many public figures, but I want to address one about me that looks very authentic but is indeed a hoax. I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future," she wrote. "I have tried to get this removed to no avail. It's not real."



According to editors at Page Six, there are multiple Facebook product pages that are currently promoting "Bialik's" CBD gummies.



One page, titled Mayim Bialik CBD Gummies, alleges the gummies are "a fantastic product to get relief from tension, stress and anxiety, depression, persistent discomfort, arthritis pain, irregularity, and different other issues. You can consume easily to get a remedy for smoking and insomnia."