Wanda Sykes jokes about plans to 'steal' an Oscar during Academy Awards show

Wanda Sykes has joked that she plans to "steal" an Oscar during the Academy Awards ceremony.

The Upshaws star is set to co-host the upcoming prizegiving alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer in Los Angeles on 27 March.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Wanda teased that she wants to nab one of the golden statuettes during the star-studded bash due to her pay rate for the gig.

"I realised, out of all of the jobs that I have, this one is actually going to cost me money. I don't even know (how much I'm getting paid.) It's like scaled, probably," she smiled. "I've already decided - I'm just going to steal an Oscar."

Jimmy served as host of the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018, and revealed that he was paid $15,000 (£11,350) for each gig.

"It sounds like a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it," he commented.

In response, Wanda divulged that she will probably have a drink at some point during the ceremony.

"If you see just Amy and Regina out, you can just go, 'Wanda's drunk, she's backstage,'" the 58-year-old laughed. "Probably after the first act. 'Cause you've got the big part out of the way. I'm like, 'I'm here to have some fun.' It's not like I'm getting paid. You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you got add some zeros and move that comma. You getting free Wanda."