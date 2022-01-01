Anne Hathaway details hack for eating cupcakes

Anne Hathaway has shared her party-stopping hack for eating cupcakes.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress detailed her unconventional method for eating the sweet treat.

"You take the top, and you pull it apart, and then you flip it. And then, you have a sandwich and you don't get frosting up your nose," she explained. "It feels more casual, like an hors d'oeuvre. I just want to make all desserts feel casual, so we can eat more of them."

Anne went on to note that she has been using the technique for a long time.

"I didn't realise that this was that unusual until I was at my friend Steph's 40th birthday, and it got 'Omicroned', so we couldn't have a cake, and we did cupcakes. I was sat there having a conversation and I did this thing (with my cupcake) and it stopped the party. Now, I have stopped parties before, but never for a good reason," the 39-year-old laughed.