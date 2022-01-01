Michael Cera accidentally ignored Amy Schumer's text messages

Michael Cera has recalled how he once accidentally deleted Amy Schumer's text messages.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, host Jimmy asked the actor if he knew the comedy star before she cast him in her new TV show, Life & Beth.

Michael explained that he met Amy at a Tony Awards event back in 2018, but after a brief introduction, promptly deleted her texts.

"We met at a Tonys luncheon the year we were both nominated and we kind of exchanged numbers. But I left the country that night, I went to the U.K. to promote a project. Amy had texted me that night to say, 'Hey, we're all going to go to karaoke, why don't you come?' But I didn't get this message until I landed back in the country and I didn't recognise the number, so I deleted the text," he recalled. "Then, a couple of years later when this project came along, she texted me like, 'Why did you never respond to me?' I said, 'I never got a text from you.' Verified who she was and then kind of put it together retroactively."

Life & Beth is now airing on Hulu.