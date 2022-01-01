Taylor Swift teases new song in Where The Crawdads Sing trailer

Taylor Swift has debuted new music in the trailer for the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing.

The trailer for the movie adaptation of Delia Owens' novel, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, was released on Tuesday, revealing that the singer had written a new song called Carolina specifically for the film.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Taylor explained that she was a huge fan of the novel and wanted to be involved in the film adaptation.

"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," she captioned the post. "I wrote the song Carolina alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story."

She concluded, "You'll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!"

Where The Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, a young girl in the North Carolina marshes who has been abandoned by her family. Kya refuses to go to school and instead fends for herself in the wild, learning to read from a local boy who becomes her first love. Their romance turns dark when Kya is accused of killing him and goes on trial for his murder.

The film hits theatres on 15 July.