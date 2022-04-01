Jared Leto says TRON: Ares could be coming 'sooner than later'

Jared Leto has said that 'TRON: Ares' could be coming "sooner than later".

The 50-year-old actor was initially cast in the title role of the third film in the Disney sci-fi series back in August 2020 and - while it is reportedly scheduled for release in 2025, "super fan" Jared has teased that things are "getting closer" with development of the movie.

He told ScreenRant: "I'm a super fan of 'TRON', and we are working hard on 'TRON' with our incredible partners at Disney. Just an amazing group of creative people. We're getting closer. We're getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later!"

The first 'TRON' movie was released back in 1982 and was followed by 'TRON: Legacy' in 2010 with both films often considered to be cult classics.

Meanwhile, the 'House of Gucci' actor is set to take on the starring role of Dr. Michael Morbius in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Morbius' and insisted that people should be "thankful" for the blockbuster series that is the MCU.

He said: "[Marvel movies] are probably the biggest generators of revenue. So, in

a sense, we should be thankful.

"Especially those of us who are big fans of cinema and theaters, we should be thankful that these films even exist. Because they help support the ecosystem, so that other films that are adult dramas, like

'House of Gucci', have theaters they can actually be in. That's my point. Maybe that was lost in translation, but it seems it's pretty hard to argue with that. I mean, I think it's a sacred thing, cinema. And it's a beautiful thing. It changed my life. I've never done anything like [Marvel] before. I've never starred in a big movie like ['Morbius'] before. I generally am doing different sorts of films and, you know, I just jumped at the opportunity."

'Morbius' is set to be released in cinemas on 1st April 2022.