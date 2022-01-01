Rachel Zegler receives last-minute Oscars invite

Rachel Zegler has reportedly received a last-minute invitation to present at the 2022 Academy Awards.



The actress, who headlines Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed earlier this week that she hadn't received tickets for the event when a fan on Instagram asked her what she planned to wear to the bash.



After online followers expressed their outrage that the star of a film nominated for seven prizes, including Best Picture, wasn't going to be in attendance, editors at The Hollywood Reporter claimed on Tuesday that Rachel has now been tapped to serve as a presenter.



Though the 20-year-old is currently shooting Disney's live-action Snow White remake in London, sources indicated to the outlet that producers were reshuffling her schedule to make sure she can make it to Los Angeles in time.



Along with Best Picture, Spielberg has been nominated for Best Director for West Side Story, while Ariana DeBose is up for Best Supporting Actress.



Representatives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have not yet commented on the news.



The Academy Awards are to be held at the Dolby Theatre on 27 March.