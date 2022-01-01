Sandra Bullock "loved" that her latest romcom movie incorporated action and adventure.

The 57-year-old actress stars as novelist Loretta Sage in 'The Lost City' who ends up in the jungle after being kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire and explained that the romantic comedy broke out of the genre's usual constraints of and insisted that it needed to be made up of "three different types of movie" in order to work.

She said: "Rom-coms don’t get a great cinematographer, they don’t get a great budget; rom-coms don’t really get to be funny the way I like to be funny because you have strike that balance between being the love interest and then loving someone. We didn’t have to carry that, and it gives you a lot of freedom. The action-adventure part of it — I just loved that there were three different types of movies in this that needed to be together, otherwise, it wouldn’t work."

The 'Miss Congeniality' actress is joined in the flick by 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe and 'Magic Mike' actor Channing Tatum - who takes on the role of her love interest - and revealed that she knew he would be the right choice for the part because of how well she knows him personally.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I knew that how I thought of him as a human being in real life and what I saw him as — which a lot of people don’t get to see him as — I was like, ‘I would love to see that play out with someone who is as tightly wound as the character. You need people like Chan opposite people like my character, and he’s just brilliant."