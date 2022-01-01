Beyoncé and Billie Eilish confirmed to perform at Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire have been confirmed to perform their nominated songs during the Oscars ceremony.



Officials at the Academy announced on Tuesday that Beyoncé will take to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to perform Be Alive from King Richard, for which she is nominated for Best Original Song.



Four of the five original song nominees will be performed across the evening, with Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell giving a rendition of their James Bond theme No Time to Die from the movie of the same name.



Country star McEntire will sing Somehow You Do from the film Four Good Days, a track written by Diane Warren, and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra will perform Dos Oruguitas - written by Lin-Manuel Miranda - from Disney animation Encanto.



The fifth nominee, Van Morrison, was invited to perform Down to Joy from Belfast but he will not be attending to his touring schedule. The song will not be performed during the ceremony.



Outside of the Best Original Song nominees, it has been reported that the cast of Encanto will perform the film's breakout smash hit We Don't Talk About Bruno.



The 94th Academy Awards, hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, will take place on Sunday.