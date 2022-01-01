Sean Penn vows to do 'everything he can' to help Ukrainian refugees

Sean Penn has vowed to do "everything (he) can do" to give aid to Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing conflict.



The Mystic River actor was in the country filming a documentary when Russian forces invaded last month. He later told his social media followers that he and his documentary crew had abandoned their car and walked for miles to the Polish border.



Appearing at a press conference in Krakow, Poland on Wednesday, the 61-year-old discussed how his nonprofit organisation CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) has helped and will continue to aid displaced Ukrainians coming across the border.



"We intend to stay the course," he said. "This is one of the most heartbreaking moments in most of our lifetimes for the world at large and it is a crisis at large.



"This one is going to go on for some time and I think my answer to the question is going to be the same answer that anybody with CORE and all people of goodwill would have, which is I'm going to do everything I can do. Whether that is me being here, or coming back many times, or just coming back to shake the hands of the people who are doing the work. They can count on me as I count on them."



According to Metro, Penn signed an agreement with Krakow city officials that CORE would provide aid to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country.