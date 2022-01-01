Pamela Anderson sees Broadway debut as her 'moment to shine'

Pamela Anderson believes her upcoming stint in the musical Chicago will give her a "moment to shine for once".

It was announced earlier this month that the Baywatch actress will make her Broadway debut playing Roxie Hart in the long-running show in June.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Pamela admitted the job offer took her by surprise and she's going to throw her all into the role.

"It’s just unbelievable that anyone even offered me this kind of role, so I’m gonna give it all I have," she said. "I'm not gonna let myself down, I'm not going to let my family down... I just feel like this is really the moment for me to shine for once. I’m doing this for myself, which is rare. I haven't done that before."

The 54-year-old explained that she accepted the role because she wanted to test herself and see what she was capable of.

"I like that kind of dangerous, crazy feeling that you can’t do something and then you surprise yourself," she shared. "You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try it. So that's what I'm really curious about is: What can I actually do? Because I haven't applied myself to much in life except for my children... This is a real great opportunity for me. I'm so blessed and lucky. I’m just jumping off the bridge into it and doing everything I can. I’m surprising myself singing and dancing."

Pamela will play Roxie, a housewife who goes to prison accused of murdering her lover, for eight weeks from 5 June at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.