Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate daughter's cosplay-themed wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis is preparing to officiate her daughter's upcoming cosplay-themed wedding.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, the Halloween Ends actress revealed that she will be hosting the nuptials of her daughter Ruby and her partner Cynthia at her home in May.

But Jamie won't be wearing a traditional mother-of-the-bride outfit for the wedding, as Ruby and Cynthia have requested she dress up as World of Warcraft's Jaina Proudmoore for the event.

"It is a cosplay wedding. That means you wear a costume, you dress up as something," she explained. "I went on Etsy and wrote 'Jaina Proudmoore costume' and up came a woman, (who) had the costume. I said, 'Great.' We exchanged communication, I paid her a nice sum of money for this and all is going great. I sent her my measurements."

However, Jamie isn't sure the costume will arrive in time, as the seamstress is based in Russia.

"Everything was great until a month ago, two or three weeks ago, I got an email from her. She said there may be a delay in sending the costume. I said, 'O.K., that's fine, a week or two is fine,'" the 63-year-old continued. "The costume is coming from Russia. She is a seamstress in Russia who is making my daughter's, my, cosplay wedding outfit."