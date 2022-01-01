Taron Egerton pulls out of London stage show after testing positive for Covid-19

Taron Egerton has been forced to drop out of his London play for at least a week after testing positive for Covid-19.



Representatives for his play C**k announced in a statement on social media on Wednesday that the Kingsman actor had to self-isolate following his positive result and wouldn't be able to appear on stage until next week.



"Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid," the statement reads. "In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week."



The 32-year-old will be replaced by his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson until he can return. Harper-Jackson previously filled in for the British actor during the first performance of the play earlier this month after he collapsed midway through the show.



Addressing the incident, Egerton assured fans he was "completely fine" except for a sore neck and "a bruised ego".



"I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," he joked. "That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three-quarters of it."



He went on to thank Harper-Jackson for stepping in and completing "the last bit of the play" and called him "an amazing actor and a lovely person."



C**k is currently playing at the Ambassador Theatre in London's West End.