Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to explore labels 'that hold women back' in new podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is to investigate stereotypes about women in her new podcast.

The former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry confirmed their podcast production company Archewell Audio had signed a multi-year partnership with Spotify in December 2020.

Earlier this month, Archewell Audio representatives announced the first podcast series would launch this summer, and on Thursday, they announced it would be called Archetypes.

In an audio teaser released on Spotify, Meghan shared that the project will delve into the stereotypes that have historically generalised women through the lens of popular culture.

"This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us... but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?" she asked. "This is Archetypes - the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

A specific release date for the podcast was not announced.