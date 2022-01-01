Dave Coulier reveals alcoholism battle as he celebrates two years of sobriety

Dave Coulier went public with his battle with alcoholism on Thursday to celebrate being sober for more than two years.



The Full House star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of himself with a bloody nose, cheek, and forehead. In the lengthy caption, he revealed the bloody injuries were a result of falling over while drunk and that he has been sober since 1 January 2020.



"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," he began. "I've been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down.



"In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."



Dave admitted that no one liked "beers with the boys" more than him, and called himself the "final final" guy in the room. He summed up his relationship with alcohol at the time by writing, "I loved booze, but it didn't love me back."



The 62-year-old went on to thank his wife Melissa and their friends for their support while he recovered from alcoholism.



"I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," he continued. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey.



"The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before."



In the comments, his Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure told Dave how proud they were of him for getting sober.