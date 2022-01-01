Cardi B and Offset to guest star on Baby Shark's Big Show!

Cardi B, Offset, and their three-year-old daughter Kulture will appear on Baby Shark's Big Show! next month.

Representatives for Nickelodeon's children's channel Nick Jr. released a trailer for the upcoming episode on YouTube earlier this week, and the Bodak Yellow rapper shared the news on Instagram on Thursday.

"Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon (sic) !!!!" she wrote.

Cardi will voice the role of Sharki B, described as the "biggest star in the seven seas-flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun-but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same," Billboard reports.

Offset will appear as Offshark, and their daughter Kulture will play Kulture Shark.

The animated episode begins with main characters Baby Shark and William running into Sharki B and her family before her next concert, where she will be performing her latest hit and viral dance craze The Seaweed Sway.

Sharki B invites Baby Shark and William to dance on stage with her, but William struggles to learn the final move.

Cardi's track will be included on the compilation album Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, which is set for release on 8 April.

The episode, also titled The Seaweed Sway, will air on 15 April.