Michael Bay says Hollywood has no time for rehearsals

Michael Bay says rehearsals are a thing of the past.



The 57-year-old movie director and producer, who is currently working on action thriller ‘Ambulance’, believes rehearsals have no place in modern Hollywood.



Whilst asked how he knew that Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would work well together in his upcoming movie, he told Hey U Guys: "That’s the thing you have no idea because modern Hollywood, everyone is always too busy, rehearsals are almost a thing, they did that in the ancient times, prehistoric times when I worked with Sean Connery.



“Jake is shooting something then boom it works, you know their movies but then you start talking to them as people, you get them together for dinner, and then you get together.



"What I try to do in my first week I try to shoot some of the beginning of the movie... a little action, a little tone.”



‘Ambulance’ follows the story of a decorated war veteran who teams up with his adoptive brother to steal $32 million from a Los Angeles bank. However, being unable to make a smooth getaway causes the desperate duo to hijack an ambulance which contains wounded hostages.



Bay added: “I got the script, I rejiggered it, I started adding more elements to put pressure on this thing.



“You gotta put pressure on the outside and claustrophobia on the inside and it is claustrophobia we are inside an ambulance trying to do life saving things.



“We took that thing very fast around corners and there is a lot of metal, you hit your head, you’re banging around. It’s pretty amazing you’re trying to save a life in a thing that’s speeding that fast.



“It was shot in 38 days, there was an intensity in the shooting as you’re shooting stuff so quickly it helped the energy of the actors.



“It’s hard when you’re doing an action movie that intense it’s hard to keep that energy up for actors they get burnt out its tiring believe it or not.”