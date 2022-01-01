Lin-Manuel Miranda skipping Oscars due to Covid-19 precautions

Lin-Manuel Miranda has decided to skip the 2022 Academy Awards out of caution after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

He shared the news with fans via Twitter on Saturday.

"Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife (Vanessa Nadal) tested (positive) for COVID," he wrote, before assuring followers that all is well. "She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested (negative), but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night."

Miranda is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his work on Dos Oruguitas from Disney's Encanto.

His directorial debut Tick, tick...BOOM! is also nominated for a Best Film Editing award, and the film's star, Andrew Garfield, is in the running for Best Actor.

In addition, Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero will be performing the song We Don't Talk About Bruno during the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

In his tweet, Miranda concluded, "Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families (with) my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM."