Dune: Part Two prep is underway

Denis Villeneuve has revealed pre-production on 'Dune: Part Two' has started.

The director's first film based on the adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic scored six Oscars at last night's (27.03.22) Academy Awards, and ahead of the ceremony, the 54-year-old filmmaker revealed prep is already underway for the second flick.

Speaking to ET Canada, Denis said; “It’s gonna be intense. I’m in prep right now. Monday morning, as soon as we leave Los Angeles, it will be to start to go on with prep.”

Keeping tight-lipped on what is to come, he added: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than part 1.”

The filmmaker recently refused to confirm if it's true Florence Pugh is joining the cast of the sequel.

The director played coy and insisted "there's been rumours" about the 'Black Widow' star, 26, taking on the role of Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, who is yet to be cast.

However, he teased: "It's going to be another beautiful journey in the desert again.

"It's the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen.

"It's Paul's journey against the enemy ... It's a movie that will be more cinematic."

There have also been talks of Austin Butler being eyed to play Feyd-Rautha.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, 30, is said to be in negotiations to play the sadistic younger nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who is the arch-nemesis of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

Sting played Feyd-Rautha in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of the epic novel of the same name.

'Dune: Part 2' will see Timothee, Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Zendaya (Chani) all reprising their roles, and Denis recently admitted it will be "more challenging" than the first film.

He said: "I will say it is mostly designed. The thing that helps us right now is that it's the first time I've revisited a universe. So I'm working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like.

"The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic."