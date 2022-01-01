Jason Momoa underwent hernia surgery day before 2022 Oscars

Jason Momoa had hernia surgery just one day before the 2022 Academy Awards.

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet at the event in Los Angeles on Sunday, the Dune star revealed that he was still recovering from the operation.

"I had surgery yesterday," he revealed. "I had a hernia surgery yesterday."

When asked why he needed the operation, Jason explained that shooting the action sequences on his new superhero movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, had taken a toll on his body.

"Throwing bodies around. I'm getting old, bro. It ain't that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I'm saying?" the 42-year-old replied.

Jason attended the Oscars as a presenter for the "craft categories" - eight categories that have been separated this year and screened the hour before the official live telecast.

These included Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Production Design, Live Action Short, Animated Short, and Sound.