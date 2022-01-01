Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera make red carpet debut

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The West Side Story actors, who confirmed they were dating in a Valentine's Day post on social media last month, posed for photographers at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as they entered the star-studded ceremony.

Rachel dazzled in a black couture gown from Dior with draped neckline and Tiffany & Co. jewellery, while Josh opted for a black suit and white shirt.

The rising star hit headlines last week when she revealed on social media that she hadn't been invited to the Oscars to support Steven Spielberg's movie musical, even though the film was nominated for seven awards.

Following outrage from fans, Rachel was subsequently added to the presenting line-up and announced an award winner during the craft section, which was streamed an hour before the official telecast.

"I never thought that I would stand on this stage," Jacob Elordi commented during the presentation, to which Rachel joked: "And I never thought I'd be here six days ago."