Shaun White's mother accidentally stepped on Rosie Perez's dress at 2022 Oscars

Shaun White's mother Cathy accidentally stepped on Rosie Perez's dress while they were walking the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

The Olympic snowboarder took to Instagram after the incident to share it with fans.

In the clip, Shaun addressed his mother: "Mom, can you tell them what just happened? You stepped on Rosie Perez's dress."

She replied, "I stepped on Rosie Perez's dress and she's like 'Excuse me, excuse me.' And I wasn't paying attention and she couldn't move."

Comforting his mother, the sports star added, "It was bad, it was bad. That's awesome, it's OK, it's OK. That's going to happen, just say 'sorry' and we move on."

Rosie wore a gorgeous red Christian Siriano dress with a halterneck and long, flowing train to the Hollywood bash.